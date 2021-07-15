The catering arm of the Springs Rescue Mission, its manager and a downtown Colorado Springs retailer were named recipients of the fifth annual Prism Awards presented Thursday by the National Institute for Social Impact and Vectra Bank.
Mission Catering, which caters events citywide, was named Social Impact Business of the Year for Colorado’s southern region. Mission Catering operates as a Springs Rescue Mission social enterprise, or for-profit business, that returns revenue to the Rescue Mission for its work to assist the homeless.
Jason Horn, Mission Catering’s manager, was named Social Entrepreneur of the Year for the state’s southern region.
Ecletic Co., at 214½ N. Tejon St., a cooperative retail space whose artisans sell jewelry, clothing and gifts and specialize in local, sustainable and handmade products, was named the southern region’s Social Impact Startup of the Year.
The Prism Awards, presented during an event at the SCP Hotel on Colorado Springs’ south side, honor businesses and individuals who have a social or charitable purpose in their communities. Three organizations and individuals in northern Colorado also were honored Thursday.
The National Institute for Social Impact, an education-based social enterprise and formerly the Colorado Institute for Social Impact, seeks to raise awareness about social impact groups and individuals.
Denver-based Vectra Bank serves small and midmarket businesses in Colorado and has full-service branches in Colorado Springs and across the state.