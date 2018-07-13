Bio Box

IF YOU GO

• The 2018 Parade of Homes, sponsored by the Housing & Building Association of Colorado Springs, takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 3 through Aug. 19. Display homes are open Wednesdays through Sundays and closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

• Tickets, which cost $15 for ages 16 and up, go on sale July 20 at Safeway stores. Tickets also can be purchased Wednesdays through Sundays starting Aug. 3 at any parade home. Online ticket purchases, which include a $1.50 service charge, can be made at www.springsparade.com.

• A single ticket will allow visitors to tour the Parade of Homes at their leisure during the 17-day event.

• Main parade home sites will be the east side Banning Lewis Ranch; Gold Hill Mesa on the west side; and Flying Horse in northern Colorado Springs. Seventeen other areas also will be part of the parade. A parade map will be available at www.springsparade.com/map.

• Starting Wednesday, complimentary tickets for active duty and retired military will be available at Lexus of Colorado Springs, 605 Auto Heights; Coutura Design Inspirations, 6380 Corporate Centre Circle; and Oakwood Homes Design Center (for spouses of deployed soldiers), 1290 N. Newport Road. Two tickets each will be available while supplies last; recipients must present a military identification.

• More information: www.springsparade.com or 592-1800.

— RICH LADEN, THE GAZETTE