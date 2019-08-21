The 22nd annual Downtown Partnership breakfast, which focuses on development and growth in downtown Colorado Springs, takes place from 7:15 to 9 a.m. Sept. 26 at The Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. The event is typically attended by several hundred regional business leaders, community members and elected officials.
Various speakers will highlight the work taking place on downtown projects. The Downtown Partnership also will present its Downtown Star awards, which recognize individuals and organizations for contributions to the area and the community.
The breakfast cost is $40 for members and $45 for nonmembers. RSVPs are due by noon Sept. 23. To register, go to www.DowntownCS.com/breakfast or call 886-0088.