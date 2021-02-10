An expanded hotel soon to begin construction in Cripple Creek could transform the Teller County city's gaming industry, eventually doubling its revenue, a gaming industry analyst says.
Full House Resorts, owner of Bronco Billy's Casino & Hotel in Cripple Creek, nearly doubled the size of a hotel it plans to build as part of $180 million expansion project of the casino and hotel. As announced last month, the hotel project has grown to 300 rooms from 180 rooms and will be built in a single construction phase — instead of the initially planned two phases — to be finished by the end of next year. The project also includes meeting and entertainment space, an outdoor rooftop pool, spa, fine dining restaurant and parking garage.
The company's announcement came days after the Cripple Creek City Council took the final steps to eliminate betting limits and add new table games, beginning May 1. Full House said in a news release that the unlimited bets and additional games, approved by voters in November, played a major role in expanding the project, which had been on hold since early in the COVID-19 pandemic that closed all Colorado casinos for three months.
Chad Beynon, a managing director and research analyst for Macquarie Capital USA, an investment management company, said in a research report this month that the expansion "has the potential to transform the property and the market" by increasing spending of Cripple Creek gaming customers to the national average. The amount spent annually on gaming per person by residents of Colorado Springs and Pueblo is just $148, or 26.4% below the national average of $201 and even below the $174 per person spent in Black Hawk and Central City by Denver residents. Beynon believes local gaming spending eventually will jump to $300-$600 per person.
"You have enough population, growth and little competition for this project to be successful," Beynon said. "People enjoy a good, high-end gaming experience and if you look at other markets, you see that the Colorado Springs (gaming) market is at an imbalance for rooms in Cripple Creek. Black Hawk and Central City have been growing because they can offer a better product with hotels, spas and dining."
Investors bet heavily on the project — a $310 million debt offering this week to finance the project and refinance other debt was oversubscribed, meaning it had more buyers than securities to sell. Beynon said Full House is wagering it can earn a higher return on the expansion than the 8.25% interest rate it is paying on the debt. He said the unlimited bets and additional games change the type of customer Cripple Creek and other Colorado casino towns can attract — customers that may have gambled virtually anywhere else where bets are unlimited.
Full House CEO "Dan Lee has been focused on this project for almost four years. He had a dream and without Amendment 77 (which lifted betting limits and added games), he focused on other projects," Beynon said. "The combination of Amendment 77, low interest rates and someone with his vision moved this project forward. The opportunity is there — you have seen it in Black Hawk with three major hotel-casino projects. The timing for this project is right."