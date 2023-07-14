Editor’s note: Tatiana Bailey is executive director of Data-Driven Economic Strategies.

This week, the inflation rate for June was released and much as economists expected, there were marked improvements.

The CPI, or Consumer Price Index, shows prices are 3% higher than they were in June of 2022 when inflation peaked.

In May, that rate was 4%, showing June’s rate is indeed an improvement.

So, does this mean we have nearly won the fight against inflation and the Federal Reserve will bring interest rates back down?

To answer that question, think back to June of last year. Gas prices were about $5 a gallon and other prices were also still quite high, mostly for pandemic-related reasons. Peak inflation hit in June of last year with a CPI of almost 9%.

Sign up for free: Gazette Business Receive a weekly roundup of business news around El Paso County. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

So, inherently June of this year is going to look pretty good compared with the soaring prices of last year for everything from food, cars, houses, couches, medical services, etc.

Now, just like last June’s high numbers are going to make this most recent June data look really good, the opposite will be true in coming months. After June’s peak of last year, prices slowly began to fall so I predict our current jump down to 3.0% inflation will stay relatively close to that for a while simply because we will be comparing to a year ago when prices were abating somewhat. And the Federal Reserve knows about these data nuances, as you now do you.

Another thing to consider is core inflation, which strips out the more volatile food and energy categories. That rate is still well above the 2% Fed target at 4.8%. The Fed cares more about the core inflation rate because it tells us that it’s not just food and/or gas or other energy forms that are squeezing the consumer, it’s virtually all goods that have elevated prices. As the table shows, other categories like new cars and services are still quite elevated and many of those categories are necessities to the average consumer.

Similarly, energy categories are between 26% and 36% lower than a year ago, which is great, but if energy prices go up again, inflation could again move upwards. This is always possible because we are unfortunately often at the mercy of OPEC nations.

This basically means that the Federal Reserve is not likely to suddenly bring down interest rates or even hold them at the current level. In fact, most analysts believe the Fed will raise rates one more time during its July meeting.

So, although this week’s inflation news is good, it’s not yet good enough to bring our interest rates back down to earth.