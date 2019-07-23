American Airlines will launch seasonal nonstop service between Colorado Springs and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport beginning Dec. 18, the nation's largest carrier announced Tuesday.
Phoenix will be American's third destination from Colorado Springs. The airline also flies nonstop daily to Chicago and Dallas-Fort Worth. Denver-based low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines has offered daily nonstop service to Phoenix since June 2016, then competing with Allegiant Air's twice-a-week service that was halted last year.
"Due to current demand, we have been confident with the potential success of this route for some time," Greg Phillips, director of aviation for the Colorado Springs Airport, said Tuesday in a news release. "After recently meeting with American Airlines, they agreed and we are thrilled (with) the commitment American Airlines continues to show to Colorado Springs and the southern Colorado community."
American's outbound flight will leave Colorado Springs at 6:39 p.m. and arrive in Phoenix at 10:35 p.m. The return flight leaves Phoenix at 4 p.m. and arrives in Colorado Springs at 5:49 p.m. The airport's news release said the flight will be available to book on July 29, but is not yet listed on American's website, so no fare information was available.
Frontier's one-way fare on its Phoenix flight is $64 on Dec. 18 but increases to $192 the next day through the busy holiday travel period that lasts until early January.
American, the nation's largest airline, has one of its nine hubs in Phoenix, where it operates 258 daily nonstop flights serving 86 destinations and carrying more than 20 million passengers annually. Josh Stone, air service development manager for the Colorado Springs Airport, said American's new Phoenix flight will offer connections to 53 destinations.
The American announcement comes amid a major expansion by most of the airport's carriers — the seat capacity of outgoing flights this summer has been at a 10-year high. Part of the expansion is American's — last month, it added an additional flight to its Dallas schedule, which includes six flights a day in summer and five flights a day starting Sept. 1.
Airport officials expect passenger traffic to be flat this year with increased capacity late in the year offsetting earlier declines resulting from seasonal flight suspensions by Frontier Airlines.
"It has been a good summer and fall for our airport. We look for continued growth in 2020," Phillips said. "We continue to work with our (four) air carriers. All are very pleased with Colorado Springs, so I believe we can count on, at the very least, incremental growth and strong performance. We also continue to make the case for additional service from our current and new carriers."
Two other carriers, Delta and United, also have expanded their Colorado Springs schedules — Delta now operates three flights a day to Salt Lake City, up from one daily flight and a second flight three days a week. United Airlines, starting Oct. 27, is adding a third daily flight to Los Angeles International Airport, Colorado Springs Airport officials said. United also added two flights to Denver on its own full-size jets — 150-passenger Airbus A319s and 179-passenger Boeing 737-900ER — to eight flights on regional carriers operating 50- and 70-seat regional jets.
American's new flight will start about a month after Frontier suspends seasonal service to four cities — Atlanta, Minneapolis, San Antonio and Washington, D.C. However, Frontier increasing the number of flights to Las Vegas and Phoenix from seven to 10 per week with an additional flight to each city on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. The airline also has switched to a larger 179-passenger Airbus A320 aircraft from a 150-passenger A319.
Frontier's seasonal changes begin two to three months later than last year, when the carrier suspended flights to three cities in early August and suspended flights to five more cities in late September. Frontier continued to operate daily nonstop service last year to Las Vegas, Nev., and Phoenix and will continue that service this winter.
Other changes in Frontier's schedule:
• Daily service to Orlando will switch Nov. 14 to flights on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.
• Five-day-a-week service to Washington, D.C.'s Dulles International is suspended Nov. 12.
• Three-day-a-week service to Minneapolis is suspended Nov. 12.
• Daily service to Atlanta is suspended Nov. 13.
• Four-day-a-week service to San Antonio is suspended Nov. 13.