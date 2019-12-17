American Airlines will begin a nonstop seasonal flight Wednesday between Colorado Springs and Phoenix, with American service continuing year-round through its regional affiliate SkyWest Airlines.
American will operate the seasonal flight with a 150-passenger Airbus A319 aircraft daily, leaving the Springs at 6:35 p.m. and arriving in Phoenix at 8:35 p.m. The return flight leaves Phoenix at 4:05 p.m. and arrives in the Springs at 5:47 p.m. The flight ends April 6. American also flies to Chicago and Dallas from Colorado Springs.
SkyWest will begin twice-daily service March 6 to Phoenix and will use a 50-seat regional jet.