A new Amazon package delivery center opened in Colorado Springs to help the company route large and heavy packages in response to rising demand from customers, the company announced Tuesday.

The 715 S. Academy Blvd. location in the city's southeast quadrant offers more than 20 positions including drivers for large package deliveries such as TV screens, furniture and appliances.

The new location, less than a 15-minute drive northwest of the company's 3.5 million-square-foot fulfillment center in the Colorado Springs Airport's Peak Innovation Park, will help with efficiency and expedite deliveries, Amazon said, especially during the upcoming peak holiday season.

"We’re thrilled to further support customers in Colorado Springs and the surrounding communities with the opening of our new delivery station,” Samantha Inouye, the regional site lead for Amazon, said in a news release. “We look forward to deepening our relationship with the city of Colorado Springs and the surrounding communities we serve."

Workers specially-trained for the center's job roles will receive customer orders and prepare them to be picked up by drivers.

Those interested in working for Amazon can visit www.amazon.com/apply to find open positions.