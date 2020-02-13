Greg Phillips, Colorado Springs Airport's aviation director, said the 4-million-square-foot Amazon distribution center planned at the airport would be "the biggest building possibly in six or seven states."
The center would be more than the combined size of the Air Force Academy's Fairchild Hall and The Citadel and Chapel Hills malls in Colorado Springs.
Amazon has bought land at the Colorado Springs Airport, where it will build a 4-million-square-foot distribution and sorting center, a commercial project that will be one of the city’s biggest ever and one that could propel additional development at the airport’s business park.
Amazon.com Services, the company's distribution arm, paid $6.33 million to Colorado Springs for 69.2 acres in the Colorado Springs Airport's Peak Innovation Park, where it plans to build the center. Contractors began site preparation work on the site weeks ago, with construction expected to begin next month.
In a news release, Amazon said the center will employ more than 1,000 people in full-time positions starting at $15 an hour with benefits.