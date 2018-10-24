Online retail giant Amazon has expanded its Whole Foods grocery delivery service to its Prime members in Colorado Springs.
The Springs was one of 10 cities added Wednesday to Amazon’s Prime Now program that’s available in 63 communities nationwide. Amazon launched the delivery service earlier this year.
Like programs operated by other retailers, Amazon Prime customers can go to the retailer’s website, order groceries from Whole Foods — which Amazon purchased in 2017 — and have them delivered to their homes. The cost is $7.99 for a delivery within one hour, while two-hour deliveries are free for a minimum $35 order, according to an Amazon spokesman.
Whole Foods has a single store in Colorado Springs, at 7635 N. Academy Blvd. A second Whole Foods on Powers Boulevard closed in March 2017.
“Our goal is to cover as many Prime customers as possible with grocery delivery from Whole Foods Market,” Tanvi Patel, Prime Now’s head of business development, said in a statement about the program’s Wednesday launch in the Springs. “Today we’re excited to reach customers from Monument in the north, to the border of Cheyenne Mountain State Park in the south, and past Ute Valley Park in the west and Cimarron Hills in the east.”
Amazon also has a grocery pickup program, in which Prime members can place an order, drive to Whole Foods and have their groceries placed in their vehicles. The pickup program, however, isn’t yet available in Colorado Springs. Callers to Whole Foods in the Springs were being told Wednesday the pickup program will launch locally in the next few weeks.
Amazon’s grocery delivery and pickup programs compete with those of Safeway, King Soopers and Walmart, among others.