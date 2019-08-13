Allegiant Air is returning to Colorado's Front Range this year — in Loveland.
The Las Vegas-based discount carrier, which halted service to Colorado Springs in April 2018, announced it will begin nonstop flights from Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Loveland four days a week to Las Vegas starting Nov. 21 and two days a week to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in Arizona. Fares start at $49 for both routes but must be purchased Wednesday for travel by May 12.
Allegiant, which specializes in marketing vacation packages that include air travel, also serves Grand Junction and Montrose. The carrier ended service to Fort Collins and Pueblo in 2012.