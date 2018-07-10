Americans use millions of straws every day. But that number could go down as more companies, like Starbucks, are pledging to ditch plastic, single-use straws.
On Tuesday, American Airlines joined Starbucks and Hyatt announcing that they are phasing out the use of plastic straws globally. Plenty of companies in countries like the U.K. and Taiwan, such as McDonald’s and Marriott International, are ahead of their counterparts in the U.S. in terms of reducing their reliance on plastic. So while those who announced this week are not the first to pledge giving up plastic straws, they’re certainly the biggest name brands in the U.S.
Alaska Airlines also is giving up straws.