Starbucks, citing ocean threat, is ditching plastic straws
A sign in a Starbucks in downtown Pittsburgh. Starbucks is getting rid of plastic straws at its locations around the world. The coffee company said Monday that it’ll offer a strawless lid or straws made of paper or compostable material instead. While plastic straws account for a small percentage of the waste that ends up in oceans, they’ve become a flashpoint.

Americans use millions of straws every day. But that number could go down as more companies, like Starbucks, are pledging to ditch plastic, single-use straws.

On Tuesday, American Airlines joined Starbucks and Hyatt announcing that they are phasing out the use of plastic straws globally. Plenty of companies in countries like the U.K. and Taiwan, such as McDonald’s and Marriott International, are ahead of their counterparts in the U.S. in terms of reducing their reliance on plastic. So while those who announced this week are not the first to pledge giving up plastic straws, they’re certainly the biggest name brands in the U.S.

Alaska Airlines also is giving up straws.

