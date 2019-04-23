Passenger traffic at the Colorado Springs Airport fell for a eighth consecutive month in March as winter flight suspensions by Frontier Airlines continued to reduce the number of people on outbound flights.
The 60,558 passengers boarding outgoing flights last month was down 14.5% from March 2018 with American, Delta and Frontier all reporting declines and only United reporting an increase. Traffic for the first three months of the year was down 13.6% from the same period last year, totaling 171,313.