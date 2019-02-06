The first artificial intelligence capable of thinking for itself could be a reality as soon as 2050, according to a speaker in a panel discussion Wednesday at the Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium in Colorado Springs.
“I expect to see the first real artificial intelligence, where the (computer) program becomes sentient, this century and some scientists say it will happen by 2050,” said Rick Howard, chief security officer of Palo Alto Networks, a Silicon Valley-based cybersecurity company. “For most of us, it is a fantasy, but for people like Bill Gates and (the late) Stephen Hawking, they believe it is something we need to think about.”
Howard was one of four cybersecurity experts on a panel at the symposium that discussed forecasts for advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning. The panel also included executives from Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s technology think tank.
Howard defined sentient as a computer or device thinking on its own and making decisions independent of its programming, such as the fictional Hal 9000 computer villain in the classic 1968 film “2001: A Space Odyssey” or the murderous robots of the Terminator film series.
The risks and rewards from artificial intelligence had been debated since the 1950s with fears of robots taking control of the world to Hawking’s fears that it “could spell the end of the human race.” While artificial intelligence-powered computers have beaten chess champions and recently conquered the best players in the strategy game “StarCraft II,” the advent of machines that think for themselves is still decades away.
However, corporations from Apple to Google are spending heavily on artificial intelligence, not to mention superpowers like China and Russia, who see the technology as a decisive advantage. Panel moderator Harry Radege quoted Russian President Vladimir Putin telling schoolchildren in 2017 that the nation that becomes the leader in artificial intelligence “will become the ruler of the world.”
Computers already use artificial intelligence to determine whether data files found on networks are malicious or benign, based on previous experience, Howard said. Continuing to ask humans to defend against and combat automated cyberattacks is like “bringing humans to a software fight” and is destined to fail, he said.
What might seem to be artificial intelligence, such as Apple’s Siri virtual assistant is really just a sophisticated software program, said Merritt Bauer, principal security architect for Amazon Web Services, whose parent company has its own virtual assistant called Alexa. “Not every problem can be solved to looking at massive data sets,” she added.
Howard said artificial intelligence will be needed for one of his favorite projects — what he calls a cyber “moonshot” — to make the internet completely safe. He said the cyber moonshot goal, endorsed by Vice President Mike Pence, is based on a 1962 speech by President John F. Kennedy setting landing a man on the moon by the end of the decade as a national goal.
Bauer said the internet will never be completely safe, but can be made safer by using innovations like artificial intelligence and machine learning.
The four-day conference, attended by more than 2,000 cybersecurity professionals from private industry, the military and academia, concludes Thursday at The Broadmoor.