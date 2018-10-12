Briefly
AGI hosts space and defense software expo
Analytical Graphics Inc. will host a space and defense software expo from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Colorado Springs Marriott hotel, 5580 Tech Center Drive.
The free event will include training courses, previews of new space situational awareness and other products and access to experts in space operations, astrodynamics and the director of the company’s center for space standards and innovation.
AGI has operated an office in Colorado Springs for 15 years that employs 12 people who primarily support Air Force Space Command, other government agencies and aerospace companies.
Wayne Heilman, The Gazette