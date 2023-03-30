Intuitive, an aerospace engineering and analysis firm based in Huntsville, Ala., will expand in Colorado Springs, bringing 71 new jobs to the city.

Gov. Jared Polis' office and the Global Business Development Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) announced in a news release that Intuitive Research and Technology Corp. would create jobs with an average annual salary above the median annual wage in El Paso County for positions including senior software engineer, senior cyber engineer/analyst and program manager.

“Intuitive's expansion into Colorado Springs is yet another testament to the strength of Colorado’s aerospace and defense industry and the talent of our workforce," Eve Lieberman, OEDIT's executive director, said in the release. "Their experience and their expertise will be a welcome addition to this important part of Colorado’s economy and the Colorado Springs community."

Started nearly 24 years ago, Intuitive has grown its workforce to 500 employees, with three in Colorado Springs, who work to support the U.S. Space Force (USSF), U.S. Space Command, Missile Defense Agency (MDA), U.S. Intelligence Community and other space warfighting efforts as well as government and commercial goals.

“After consideration of many geographical locations, it was clear that Colorado Springs was the best fit for our strategic needs — a fresh new landscape for our business operations and growth,” Tim Mango, Intuitive's executive vice president, said in the release. “Intuitive has seen rapid growth over the last few years and expanding into new markets has been essential to support this progression."

Intuitive's cybersecurity, software, modeling and simulation work entails both unclassified and classified components and requires office space, lab space and closed areas, according to the release. The company will open its office at Garden of the Gods Business Park in August 2023.

The Colorado Economic Development Commission approved more than $1.3 million in performance-based Job Growth Incentive Tax Credits for Intuitive over an eight-year period, contingent on the company meeting job growth and salary requirements.

Since December, Colorado Springs electronics, aerospace and defense industries have expanded projects in the region that will add a cumulative 1,347 jobs to the local economy in coming years, the release said.