The Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce is shifting its annual Accolades luncheon on Tuesday from an awards presentation attended by hundreds to a hybrid in-person and virtual event honoring individuals and businesses that have shifted their focus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The in-person event at The Antlers, A Wyndham Hotel, is limited to 100 attendees and is sold out, but registration for the virtual presentation is available for $25 until 5 p.m. Monday at www.scwcc.com/product/2020-accolades/. Meridith Elliott Powell, a North Carolina-based author, business coach and speaker, is the keynote speaker.

“We have adjusted the focus of this event from an awards showcase to this new format in order to support and embrace and lift up the entire business community during this difficult time,” said Lola Woloch, the chamber president and CEO. “It should be an inspirational event with an inspirational speaker; and everything supports a great cause — helping women in business get back on their feet.”

