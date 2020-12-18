The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment Friday estimated about 280,000 Colorado residents will lose unemployment benefits Dec. 26 when two federal programs expire.
Those residents receive benefits under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which provides benefits for self-employed persons, independent contractors and "gig" workers who lost work as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, which provides an extra 13 weeks of benefits to all claimants. Both were part of coronavirus relief legislation enacted in March.
Congress is considering a second relief package that would extend both programs until April 19 and provide an extra $300 a week in benefits to all benefits. Cher Roybal Haavind, the department's deputy director, said those benefits likely wouldn't start in Colorado until late January or early February so the department can complete a major upgrade of its unemployment computer system and incorporate U.S. Department of Labor guidelines resulting from the legislation, should it be enacted.