Frontier Airlines

A Frontier Airlines flight to San Diego taxis to the runway after an announcement of new flights at Colorado Springs’ airport in this file photo from September 2017. Photo by Nadav Soroker

Nearly 960,000 Coloradans — a record — will travel 50 or more miles for Thanksgiving, up 2.9% from last year, according to a forecast from AAA Colorado.

Of that total, 834,000 will drive, 62,000 will fly and another 62,000 will travel by trains or buses, AAA estimates.

Nationwide, 55 million Americans are expected to travel during the holiday, including 4.45 million by air, 1.49 million by trains, buses or cruise ships and the rest by vehicle.

