Fast-growing northern and northeast Colorado Springs have been hot spots for apartment development for several years, while downtown is seeing a flurry of new multifamily projects.
Now, it's the southeast side's turn.
At least seven multifamily projects, including some that would offer affordable rents for low- and moderate-income residents and essential workers, are in various stages of planning for the Springs' southeast side.
Combined, they would bring nearly 1,300 new apartments to the area that's generally bounded by Pikes Peak and Platte avenues on the north, Milton E. Proby Parkway and Academy Boulevard on the south, Powers Boulevard on the east and Union Boulevard and Hancock Expressway on the west.
The wave of planned apartment construction comes at a time when the southeast side continues to be a focus of city officials, business people and community activists who have advocated for increased public and private investment, revitalization efforts and jobs in the area.
As outlined in a Gazette series three years ago, the southeast side for decades has seen higher rates of poverty, unemployment and commercial vacancies than other parts of the city, along with lower property values and household incomes.
New, quality apartments — whether they offer market-rate rents or are designed, developed and financed as affordable units — will be a welcome addition, say some southeast-side advocates. Colorado Springs apartment rents averaged nearly $1,280 a month in the third quarter, the latest in a series of record highs, an industry report showed last week.
"For the southeast, the cost of living has just been horrendous for everyone, but predominantly, southeast has really suffered from that," said Jeannie Orozco, school board president for Harrison School District 2, which serves the southeast side. "So, we would like to see some more affordable housing go in."
A variety of factors have combined to drive the wave of apartment projects planned on the southeast side, developers, city officials and community leaders say. Key among them:
• Demand. Millennials and empty nesters are among the demographic groups that choose to live in apartments instead of paying a mortgage and owning a home. Some people, meanwhile, can't afford a home or qualify for a loan.
As a result, the demand for apartments has climbed citywide over the last several years, industry experts have said. The Springs' apartment vacancy rate has remained in the mid to low single digits over the last several years and was just 5.3% in the third quarter of this year.
"If there wasn't a demand, we wouldn’t be building," said Bryan Kniep, planning and community development vice president for Goodwin Knight, a Springs developer. "It's not a great business model to build houses if people aren't there."
Goodwin Knight recently proposed a 208-unit project on 14 acres northeast of Fountain and Aeroplaza. It would be composed of four, multistory buildings in an apartment complex similar to the company's 258-unit Patriot Park apartments northwest of Powers and Platte.
Construction of Goodwin Knight's Patriot Park project, on the edge of what's defined as the southeast side, is about 95% complete and 80% leased, which exceeded the company's expectations, Kniep said.
"It does give us a strong indicator of the demand in that area," he said of the southeast side.
• Land. Several vacant, multiacre parcels remain available for purchase in southeast Colorado Springs along and near major corridors such as Academy and Fountain boulevards and Aeroplaza Drive, while prices are less expensive when compared with other parts of town.
"Land is a little bit cheaper down there," said Jariah Walker, executive director of the Colorado Springs Urban Renewal Authority. "Comparatively speaking, anywhere on the Front Range, it's tough to get land at those prices. From a value standpoint, there's a lot there."
Lower land costs were appealing to DBG Properties of Portland, Ore., which has proposed the 201-unit Academy Heights apartments, northwest of Fountain and North Academy Loop, said Eric Grodahl, a company principal.
DBG specializes in affordable housing projects ; the company envisions Academy Heights as workforce housing, which typically refers to housing for essential employees such as teachers, service sector workers and even police officers and firefighters.
"With affordable housing, the worst cost you have is land," Grodahl said. "You can't overpay for land. And the land in this area (southeast side) is at the right price and density combination so that deals can pencil right now with where the rents and income levels are in Colorado Springs."
Goodwin Knight looks for infill parcels — available land in established parts of town — and there are southeast side sites that fit that description, Kniep said.
Last month, the company also proposed the 92-unit Cottages at Gateway — 46 small, duplex-like buildings on 4.9 acres northwest of Powers and Jet Wing Drive. Goodwin Knight has several similar "cottage" projects, which use manufactured buildings to hold down development costs.
"There's still a market niche to develop very nice housing in an area, frankly, that's underserved," Kniep said of the southeast side.
• Incentives. The southeast side was designated by the state as a federal opportunity zone, which offers tax breaks to investors who fund projects inside the zone's boundaries. The presence of the opportunity zone helps draw attention to the southeast side, Walker said.
Financial incentives for affordable housing developers also are available in qualified federal census tracts, which cover the southeast side, said Grodahl of DBG Properties. As a result, the company will seek the use of federal low-income tax credits as a financing tool, which will help it lower development costs and keep rents in check at Academy Heights, Grodahl said.
On the southeast side, two of the planned apartment projects would be part of proposed urban renewal districts, which also would provide financial incentives for developers who invest in distressed areas.
• Jobs. Though the southeast side has had higher unemployment rates than other parts of the city, it's getting an influx of projects that will add jobs in the area.
Chief among those projects is online retail giant Amazon's nearly 4 million-square-foot fulfillment center, which is under construction near the Colorado Springs Airport. When it opens in 2021, it's expected to employ more than 1,000 full-time workers.
Warehouse and industrial projects, such as a new 136,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility planned by bottling company Swire Coca-Cola, also are planned near the airport.
Defense contractors already have a strong presence on the southeast side as they seek to be near Peterson Air Force Base, which is adjacent to the airport, and Schriever Air Force Base, which is several miles east of the city in unincorporated El Paso County.
Aerospace, a California-based defense and security research nonprofit, broke ground near the airport in September on a $100 million research and wargaming lab for military and contractors; the 90,000-square-foot building will accommodate 200 employees expected to be hired over the next five years.
Space Command, which oversees the satellite efforts of military branches, is located at Peterson Air Force Base and will remain there at least until 2026; city and business leaders hope it will be permanently housed in the Springs and possibly at Peterson or Schriever.
"Everything going on around the airport, especially with Amazon coming in and all these factors, there are jobs going in," Walker said. "All of the commercial growth around the airport, with what's coming forward, is a huge driver, too."
• A lack of affordable housing. Several hundred of the nearly 1,300 apartments envisioned for the southeast side are planned as affordable housing units. That's still not enough to meet the community's need, said Grodahl, of DBG Properties. The city's revised comprehensive plan has emphasized the need for more attainable housing in areas such as the southeast side.
In general, affordable apartment projects set aside units for low- and moderate-income households, who typically pay several hundred dollars a month less in rent than the market rate. Developers use low-income tax credits and other financing tools to allow them to offer the lower rents.
Springs developer Darsey Nicklasson, who co-developed the 33-unit Blue Dot Place apartments and developed the 27-unit Casa Mundi apartments, both in downtown Colorado Springs, plans a 223-unit development on nearly 15 acres east of Circle Drive and Hancock Expressway.
Hearing Mayor John Suthers and other community members talk about soaring apartment rents and the need for a greater variety of housing, Nicklasson said she wanted to pursue a project that wouldn't be on the high end, like her Blue Dot Place and Casa Mundi apartments.
Instead, her southeast project — to be called Mosaica and designed with a neighborhood feel for families instead of a sprawling suburban complex — has been proposed as attainable or workforce housing that a broader range of community residents could afford.
She's not using special financing tools and so the project's rents wouldn't be tied to lower household incomes. But Nicklasson said she's committed to holding rents as low as possible; she said she and her investors will retain ownership of the project for 10 years to help them control costs.
"Not every family can afford to go and buy a home or is in a situation that they should be buying a home," Nicklasson said. "That leaves a lot of families where they need housing that, it may be a for-rent type of product, but finding housing that's for rent and designed for families is really difficult."
Orozco, the Harrison District 2 school board president, said she welcomes all types of apartment projects for the southeast side.
But affordable projects, in particular, would help the area because they ensure families facing financial hardships can stay together, Orozco said. At the same time, too many high-end projects could lead to gentrification of neighborhoods, drive up rental costs and force out residents, she said.
"I don't know that all of it will be (affordable)," Orozco said of new southeast side apartment projects. "But I think that's the goal right now. How can we have more people in housing versus, right now, a lot of our homes have multiple people living in them because they can't afford to live on their own."
City Councilwoman Yolanda Avila, who represents the southeast side, said the city has a housing crisis and more affordable and attainable projects are needed on the southeast side.
Still, Avila said, she doesn't want to see only low-income or affordable projects in southeast Colorado Springs. Instead, the area needs a mix of housing types and affordable projects should be more evenly distributed around the city. Every area needs more affordable housing, she said.
"I welcome having more housing," Avila said. "But I would just want to make sure that not everything that's affordable and low income gets concentrated or continues to get concentrated in southeast."