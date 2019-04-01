The Colorado Springs Flea Market, where consumers eschew online marketplaces in favor of strolling past tables and booths in search of food, apparel, accessories and other treasures, has been purchased by United Flea Markets of Denver.
The sale marks the end of more than a quarter-century of flea market ownership by the Cloud family of Colorado Springs, although Randy Cloud will remain general manager, and about two dozen full- and part-time employees are being offered jobs by the new owners.
The Colorado Springs Flea Market sale includes the business at 5225 E. Platte Ave., along with 25 acres, parking lots and three buildings that house a restaurant/cafe, an indoor sales pavilion and an outdoor vendor building. El Paso County land records show the real estate and business sold last week for $4.7 million.
The sale doesn’t include an adjacent parcel, which the Cloud family had leased to an out-of-state company that used it over the past several months to store hail-damaged vehicles before they were auctioned.
United Flea Market now has 11 properties in its portfolio, which it touts as the biggest in the country. It owns the Mile High Flea Market in Denver and nine more in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and North Carolina, its website shows.
Even in an age when consumers relax on their living-room couches and use smartphones to buy items on eBay and Amazon, flea markets can be attractive, said Rob Sieban, United Flea Market’s president, CEO and co-owner.
Many start-ups lease flea market spaces to introduce their wares to the public and launch their businesses, he said. Other vendors have regular jobs during the week and sell items on weekends for extra money.
“It is the purest form of a business incubator and the definition of entry-level capitalism, where someone can come in and rent a space... and have that opportunity to start their business, right there, with tens of thousands of people walking past their space,” Sieban said.
Shoppers, meanwhile, can find items they want and others that might come as a surprise, all in a family environment where they also can enjoy food, beer and live music, he said.
“The one piece that is probably one of the most compelling in a flea market is the find or the hunt. You may get in your car and decide you’re looking for some new records or some vinyl. And you may go out there and find an antique table or something you never expected. Part of the attraction is not knowing what you’re going to get when you get out there.”
In addition to vendor spaces, the Colorado Springs Flea Market features an inflatable slide, Ferris wheel and canoe ride for families and children. United plans to upgrade those amenities while improving the flea market’s Wi-Fi, which will help vendors who use it for credit card purchases and other needs, Sieban said.
The company has owned and operated Mile High Flea Market since 2007, and over that time developed a good relationship with the Clouds and admired their well-maintained Springs property, Sieban said. United’s purchase of the Springs flea market has been in the works for six months, he added.
The Colorado Springs Flea Market is open Saturdays and Sundays year-round, accommodating 500 vendors with spaces to lease for $28 to $45 a day, said Randy Cloud. Shoppers pay a $2 entry fee — kids under 12 get in free — to peruse the goods.
In addition to fledgling businesses, vendors might be selling storage container goods that were sold at auction after being abandoned by their owners, Cloud said. Other vendors might be families that sell unneeded household items at the flea market rather than at a garage sale, he said.
“It’s really a mix, it’s a crazy mix,” he said. “It changes week to week.”
The flea market started in 1978 at the site of the former greyhound race track on North Nevada Avenue, Randy Cloud said. His father, Donald Cloud, was a minority owner of the flea market, became a majority shareholder in the early 1990s and moved the operation to Platte Avenue in 1993, Randy Cloud said.
Some of his siblings — two brothers and two sisters — have their own children and are pursuing their own professional careers, Randy Cloud said.
“The timing was good for the Cloud family” to sell the business, he said.