A pilot’s dream.
That’s the pitch for a new home for sale at Meadow Lake Airport in Falcon, east of Colorado Springs. The 3,600-square-foot ranch home is “handcrafted top to bottom,” with three bedrooms (each with their own private bathroom), a professional-grade kitchen, a finished oversized six-car garage — and an attached 3,200-square-foot hangar. That’s large enough, the marketing materials say, for four or five planes — “or a combination of toys.” The home, garage and hangar are all radiant-heat controlled. There’s a paved taxiway to the runway; the hangar has a 14-foot-high, 45-foot-wide custom-made hydraulic door.
The price? $1.2 million — down from an original asking price of $1.4 million. It’s the first million- dollar home among the 30 or so homes at the airport — and a rarity for the plains east of the Springs.
In the past three years, there has been only one property in the area that sold for over a million dollars, and that included a lot of land — nearly 150 acres — says Bill Kemp, the Colorado Springs listing agent for the Mediterranean-inspired villa at Meadow Lake Airport.
But Kemp sees the hangar-home lifestyle as an emerging market — and the new home as perfect for a professional such as a doctor or attorney with their own plane who would relish the opportunity to so easily enter the skies for work or fun.
“The challenge,” he says, “is just being new and first in this price point.”
The listing is the first of what could be an enclave of eight million-dollar homes built by Erik Payne, a “super-custom” builder from California; a second is near completion.
One of the homes will belong to Payne, who lived in the Colorado Springs area while in high school and, at age 50, has built plenty of homes but has never owned his own home.
“It’s a really neat community here,” says Payne, who’s a pilot himself, with a Cirrus SR22 back in California. “It’s the first place I’ve wanted to live.” And by building not just his home but others, he says, “I could control what the neighborhood will be like.”
He sees the homes as nice but not extravagant and says he had to cut back on his original plans so that he didn’t price himself out of the market. “There’s no end to what you can do with houses and how much you can spend.”
He acknowledges the villas might fit better in a neighborhood such as Flying Horse, farther north of the Springs, but there’s no runway there and “you just can’t move airports.”
Dave Elliott has lived at the airport’s Meadow Lake Estates since 1999 and is president of the Meadow Lake Airport Association board of directors. He sold the lots to Payne and acknowledges he was surprised when Payne told him his plans.
“I thought that was a little overpriced for our community, but I’m glad to see it,” Elliott says. “Anytime we can get more airplanes on the airport, with people living there that like airplanes, is good.”
If Payne completes his eight homes and two other homes that are in development are built, the airport’s 41 residential lots will all be occupied, Elliott says. And there won’t be more homes after that.
“Since we’re a private airport in the FAA system, we’re not allowed to expand with more residential lots,” Elliott says. “If we were a city-owned or county airport, we could.”
Meadow Lake Airport is unusual in that it is a public use airport but privately owned. Operations and maintenance are conducted by volunteers and funded by dues paid by the property owners; federal and state grants fund capital improvements. It’s Colorado’s largest pilot-owned airport.
There’s no control tower; Meadow Lake is an “uncontrolled” airport, so it’s up to pilots to keep an eye on the skies and coordinate through a “common traffic advisory frequency” on their radios.
Meadow Lake is one of 10 airparks, or “fly-in communities,” in Colorado, according to coloradoairparks.com. The website is maintained by Karl Goebel, a Denver-area real estate agent whose niche is that market.
“It’s a fun market for me, because I like dealing with pilots and their families, and I’ve had some success doing it,” Goebel says.
Among the listings on his site is a $1.1 million home at Parkland Estates, east of Boulder.
One airpark that’s particularly bustling, Goebel says, is Kelly Airpark, just west of Elbert between the Springs and Denver. “It’s going to be pretty much built out before too long.”
One draw at Meadow Lake, Goebel says, is its proximity to the Springs — and its even closer proximity to the retail development that has sprung up in Falcon, from Walmart to Safeway to a number of fast-food restaurants.
Some of the other airparks, Goebel says, are “out in the boonies, where the nearest grocery store might be 20 miles away.”
Nationwide, Living With Your Plane (livingwithyour plane.com) lists more than 620 airparks. That number has remained fairly consistent in recent years, says Ben Sclair, publisher of LWYP. “I’m certain there are airparks that have been developed in the past decade that I don’t know about,” he said via email. “Over all, though, 600-650 airparks is a pretty comfortable number.”
A National Air Transportation Association report back in 2003 on “The Future of Residential Airparks” saw that future as a rosy one, noting several trends that “might increase the viability of residential airparks.” Among those trends: enhanced automation and the development of next-generation personal aircraft; an increase in telecommuting; and the “maturing” baby boom generation; the typical airpark resident, at least back then, was retired.
“For many of us who grew up reading Flying or Popular Mechanics, the idea of an airplane in every garage was a concept that always seemed to be 20 years in the future,” the report’s conclusion said. “One would be able to hop in one’s place for a quick commute to a distant city. It was a wonderful vision but one that has been realized in a very limited fashion. We now see that many of the promised innovations in aircraft are starting to happen. As we enter the second century of flight, the potential for residential airparks may also be more than just another promise of the future.
