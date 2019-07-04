Old Colorado City’s fabulous fourth celebration also featured a fabulous first.
The popular shopping, dining and entertainment district on Colorado Springs’ west side held a Fourth of July community picnic for the first time — a four-hour get-together that organizers hope will grow into an annual event with even more activities.
It was one of several Independence Day celebrations Thursday around the Pikes Peak region that included parades, fireworks and historical reenactments.
In Old Colorado City, area residents brought lawn chairs, spread out blankets and sat at picnic tables while enjoying live music, food and games at cozy Bancroft Park.
Warm, but not oppressive, temperatures and manageable crowds made the midday event a relaxing alternative to Colorado Springs’ much larger Fourth of July event at Memorial Park, where tens of thousands of people gather to see late-evening fireworks.
“We just came over to have some food and listen to some of the music,” said Teen Ward of Monument, who came with friend Sharon Sutton of Colorado Springs. “We just drove down for the fun and festivities. Just something low-key and to hang out.”
Sutton said she’s been to Monument’s annual parade, but parking and crowds can be a hassle. She enjoys Old Colorado City, and the first-ever picnic was a good excuse to come down and roam the area.
Old Colorado City’s picnic was organized by the new Old Colorado City Partnership, composed of the Old Colorado City Associates, the Old Colorado City Foundation and the Organization of Westside Neighbors, said Lauren Ripko, event director for Thursday’s picnic. The event was staged, in part, so that residents could meet more of their neighbors, she said.
But the picnic also serves as a kickoff for the newly formed partnership, whose members have held their own events in the past and looked for an opportunity to do something together, Ripko said.
Partnership members and area merchants volunteered to work at the picnic — cooking burgers and brats, overseeing a food line and selling tickets for food purchases. About 500 people passed through the park during the first 90 minutes of the picnic, which ran from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Ripko said.
Going forward, the partnership is eyeing a parade along Colorado Avenue from Old Colorado City to Manitou Springs, which has its own annual gathering, she said.
“There’s nothing like this in Old Colorado City,” Ripko said. “There’s something in Memorial Park. There’s something in Manitou. So why not have something? Everybody’s got something. We’re a neighborhood, too. We’re trying to build that.”
Juan Alvarez, an Air Force senior master sergeant, moved to Colorado Springs from Germany less than two weeks ago and is stationed at Peterson Air Force Base. He and his wife, Marlene, and sons Carlos, 15, Cesar, 13, and Cristian, 11, were checking out their new home, saw posters for the picnic and decided to come over.
The picnic was a family friendly event for the Alvarezes, who played a game of Cornhole, listened to music and ate food.
“For us, this is nice because it’s not packed and it’s enjoyable,” Juan Alvarez said. “We don’t really like large crowds.”
The Alvarezes wore identical white T-shirts, emblazoned with American flags that said “Made in America 2019.” The T-shirts have been a family tradition for about the last five years.
“We’re just patriotic citizens, that’s pretty much what it is,” said Juan Alvarez, whose family is from Mercedes, Texas, near the Mexico border. “We enjoy being Americans and we like to display that. Unfortunately, when we’re overseas, you can’t really display these because you want to keep a low profile. But now that we’re back in the States, we want to show our patriotism.”
About a half-dozen people also gathered at Bancroft Park during the picnic to protest the treatment of migrants being held at border detention centers. The protesters quietly and peacefully stood next to the park band shell, holding signs that read “Legal or Not, Humans Have Rights” and “Liberty and Justice for All,” among others.
At Rock Ledge Ranch, Peyton Cotton, 13, lifted his whipped-cream-covered head from a pie tin as a crowd of parents cheered. He won the pie-eating contest, a new addition at the ranch’s Fourth of July festivities.
The rules of the contest were simple: any pie remnants had to end up in contestants’ faces instead of their hair; if any pie got on the table, contestants would have to eat it; and most important, contestants couldn’t use their hands.
“It felt like someone had done something that no one else had ever done,” Cotton said. “I felt very happy about it.”
His prize for winning the contest: an apple pie.
While the contest added some levity to the event, it fit into the ranch’s historical theme as well.
Melissa Keown, lead historical interpreter at Rock Ledge Ranch, found primary sources that mentioned pie-eating contests as part of past Fourth of July celebrations so she added it to this year’s lineup.
Planning for the event occurs months in advance so that organizers have time to book food trucks and reenactors, and sign up the 300 volunteers who help run the event.
“We wouldn’t be able to do it without the volunteers,” Keown said.
A covered wagon with “Pikes Peak or Bust 1859” printed on its side sat among food trucks, historical demonstrations and games. A candy scramble and pony ride kept visitors entertained, and inside a barn, hay bales provided the outlines of carnival games such as milk bottle toss and penny drop.
Connor Clancy, a cadet at the Air Force Academy, had the day off from helping with basic training and found out about Rock Ledge Ranch online.
The history buff’s favorite part was a Revolutionary War tent complete with candle-making and reenactors dressed up in the red, white and blue military uniforms of the era.
A frequent attendee to historical reenactments, Clancy was impressed by how much the Rock Ledge reenactors knew about history.
“They’re very knowledgeable on their subjects so it kind of takes you back into time a little bit,” Clancy said.
Across town, people set up tents and grilled at Memorial Park, a common spot for July 4th celebrations.
Jeff Pyos found a nice spot next to Prospect Lake to spend his first Fourth of July off from work in a few years. Burgers, beef sausage, ribs and kielbasa were among the offerings he was preparing for his friends, including Donna Frater.
They planned to stay for the fireworks show.
“This is a great community event,” Frater said.
While the park is a favorite destination of area residents, Terry Richey and his wife drove in from Odessa, Texas, for the week. It was their second time visiting the area on vacation.
“Thirty years ago, we were trying to find a place cooler than Texas,” Richey said. “We just came here to get away, and the wife and I enjoyed it.”
Since they arrived Monday, they already had visited what amounted to a greatest-hits list of area attractions: Pikes Peak, Manitou, Seven Falls and Garden of the Gods.