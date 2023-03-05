Susan Edmondson is marking 10 years as president and CEO of Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs, a decade that has seen a development boom.

John Suthers has been mayor of Colorado Spring for eight of those years; his second and final term is nearing an end. But as he prepares to leave office, he is clearly pleased with the state of downtown.

"A great city like Colorado Springs needs a vibrant downtown core, and we’ve got one now. Over the last eight years, we have seen a complete renaissance of our downtown," he said via email. He cited, among other things, the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, the Park Union Bridge, the Vermijo Plaza, Weidner Field, Robson Arena, new hotels and apartments, and dozens of new businesses and restaurants, making downtown "the place to be for young and old alike."

Here is a look at just some of the developments of the last 10 years:

2014: Downtown Colorado Springs is certified as an official Colorado Creative District. The Colorado Creative Districts program certifies communities that contribute to the state’s economy through creativity, culture and the arts.

January 2016: Blue Dot Place, a 33-unit apartment building, opens and turns out to be at the forefront of a wave of apartment projects downtown.

November 2016: The Colorado Springs City Council approves the Experience Downtown Plan of Development and Master Plan, capping an 18-month process engaging hundreds of stakeholders.

April 2017: Nearly 600 people take part in the first Urban Living Tour downtown.

September 2019: The 165-room Hilton Garden Inn opens at the corner of Bijou Street and Cascade Avenue.

Sign Up for Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

2020: The Downtown Development Authority Small Business Relief Fund provides $667,500 in grants to 95 small businesses deeply impacted by the pandemic. A block of South Tejon Street is shut down on weekends for a time for street dining as restaurants dealt with COVID-related restrictions.

July 2020: U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum opens on downtown's southwest side.

September 2020: Bread & Butter Neighborhood Market opens on downtown's south edge.

February 2021: Kinship Landing, an 80-bed boutique hotel, opens.

May 2021: Weidner Field, a multiuse stadium and home to the Colorado Springs Switchbacks, opens in southwest downtown.

November 2021: The 120-room Hyatt Place hotel opens at 201 E Kiowa St.

May 2022: The SpringHill Suites and Element hotel opens at the corner of Costilla and South Tejon streets, topped by Lumen8 rooftop bar.

June 2022: Tattered Cover opens at 112 N. Tejon St., the bookstore's first location outside metro Denver.

December 2022: AdAmAn Alley opens, celebrating the centennial of the AdAmAn club’s first climb up Pikes Peak.

Sources: Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs, Gazette archives