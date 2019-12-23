Here's a Christmas gift that can't be put under a tree, but is something you'll appreciate when you're out on the road.
A new car? Nah, we're talking lower prices at the pump.
Just in time for holiday travel, Colorado Springs motorists are enjoying slightly cheaper gas prices for Christmas and the new year, according to travel organization AAA Colorado and GasBuddy.com, the online service that tracks fuel prices nationwide.
On Monday, unleaded gas averaged $2.676 a gallon in the Springs, down 6.1 cents from a month ago, AAA's daily fuel tracker shows. GasBuddy's figures were similar — an average of $2.661 a gallon Monday, or 5.7 cents less than a month ago.
Still, gas in the Springs isn't as cheap as a year ago, when fuel prices averaged $2.291, according to AAA.
Nationwide, gas prices averaged $2.548 per gallon Monday, according to AAA. Prices across Colorado averaged $2.717.
Increasing gas supplies and a seasonal drop in demand are combining to push down prices in the Springs and the rest of the state, AAA Colorado says.
But don't get accustomed to lower prices; they could increase after the calendar turns to 2020, said AAA Colorado spokesman Skyler McKinley.
OPEC and its oil-producing partners said this month they would further decrease production in an effort to boost crude prices, which could lower worldwide supplies, he said. Also, winter typically has the cheapest gas prices, which tend to rise in the spring in advance of the summer driving season, McKinley said.
The biggest reason for a potential increase in gas prices, however, might be the cooling of the nation's trade wars, McKinley said.
A new trade agreement between the U.S. and Canada and Mexico and a possible end to the dispute over tariffs with China will be good news for the economy, he said. But an increase in trade could result in a stepped-up demand for fuel, which could drive up gas prices, McKinley said.
It's too soon to know how far prices might rise, he said.
For all of 2020, however, per-gallon prices in Colorado could average $2.65 to $2.75 — and probably will be higher in the summer, McKinley said.
"If we're in June, July, August, we might be in the neighborhood of $3," he said. "We might even, on some days, (be) right above $3. But I don't think we're paying that year-round."
For now, an estimated 1.78 million Coloradans who will be driving for Christmas and New Year's will be able to take advantage of the lower gas prices, according to an AAA forecast.
Those state residents heading out on the road this week and next week will be part of a record 1.96 million Coloradans who will travel for Christmas and New Year's, AAA says.
In addition to those traveling by car, another 120,000 Coloradans will fly and 65,000 more will travel by train, bus or cruise ships.
Nationwide, 104.8 million Americans will be on the road for holiday travel, while 6.97 million people nationwide will fly — the most since 2003, AAA estimates.
More people are traveling because of the stronger economy, McKinley said.
"Overall, household incomes and net worth have inched up year over year. So people are just spending a little bit more money on travel. We see that really reflected not just in the travel numbers, but specifically in the big increases of the number of people flying."