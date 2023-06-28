Sammie Flippen enjoys her job so much that it led to her meeting someone she now calls her adoptive grandma.

It’s where she’s been made to feel comfortable in her skin as a gay woman.

And gangbuster sales at her Noodles & Co. restaurant in burgeoning northeast Colorado Springs earned her an unexpected General Manager of the Year award from an industry publication and a promotion to train rising GMS within her company.

“I love my team and am incredibly proud of the relationships I’ve built,” Flippen said. “A lot of the company’s core values align with my core values — ‘we care’ is one.”

After leaving a Wendy’s restaurant 11 years ago to take a job with Noodles & Co., 32-year-old Flippen has vaulted to success due to her “exceptional leadership performance at her location,” according to a statement from the corporate headquarters in Broomfield.

Mentorship comes naturally for the personable Flippen, whether it’s guiding her staff of up to 25 employees at the Barnes Road and North Powers Boulevard location or a corporate LGBTQ+ initiative to welcome everyone who works for the fast-casual restaurant, which sells international noodle and pasta dishes, soups and salads.

“Leading by example is something that sticks out to me,” she said. “You’re their support when they’re having a rough time, and I share personal experiences, be solution-seeking and involve them in that.”

One of Flippen’s favorite work stories illustrates her approach.

On a snowy Friday night in March 2022, the business phone rang at 8:30 p.m., when Flippen still happened to be at work. A 77-year-old woman named Lou was on the line, wanting to place an order.

Flippen told her that the company no longer takes phone orders, but they can be made online, which she offered to do for the woman.

Turns out, Lou lives in Sierra Vista, Ariz., not Colorado Springs. And the closest Noodles & Co. to Lou was more than an hour away from her home and could not deliver.

“We have no idea how she called our place,” Flippen said. “She was trying to dial a pizza place up the road from her, but the number wasn’t even close to ours.

“We've talked about the universe aligning us and someone who needed help.”

After 45 minutes of searching, Flippen located a pizza chain near Lou’s residence that would get food to her through an online delivery service.

Flippen placed the order and even paid for it, rather than using Lou’s credit card.

That’s how Lou became Flippen’s adopted grandma, and how Flippen became Lou’s adopted granddaughter.

The two speak on the phone weekly about life, work, health and family, including Flippen’s wife and son.

“Your typical talk with grandma,” Flippen says.

She attributes her passion for what she does to her ability to produce results.

On a lengthy list of accomplishments, Flippen was in the first class of Noodles’ general managers to be accepted into a corporate equity program.

Sign up for free: Gazette Business Receive a weekly roundup of business news around El Paso County. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

She also leads the company’s LGBTQIA+ resource group, an internal organization that provides support and resources for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex, asexual, pansexual and nonbinary employees and their allies.

The initiative provides an “open forum” to discuss issues impacting the LGBTQ+ community and information on how to be an ally.

“The biggest thing I can pull away from that group at the end of the day is to create a culture where you can continue to celebrate diversity by learning and hearing from other people, understanding them on a deeper level, and how that can translate into my place of work,” she said.

It's rare for her to encounter discrimination at work, she said: “We have an amazing community in Colorado Springs; the guests who walk through the doors feel like family.”

As Pride month, observed nationwide every June to celebrate LGBTQ+ rights and culture, ends this week, Noodles & Co. is wrapping up a related fundraiser.

A portion of sales from the Pride Crispy, a twist on the restaurant's traditional Rice Crispy treat with rainbow-colored rice cereal, is being donated to Out & Equal Workplace Advocates. The Oakland, Calif.-headquartered nationwide nonprofit promotes LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

The company met its goal of raising $30,000, according to Stacey Pool, chief marketing officer.

“To date, Noodles has raised $75,000 to continue establishing an environment where all of our team members, guests and the community feel welcomed and cared for,” she said in an email.

The Colorado Springs area has eight Noodles & Co. restaurants, and in the seven years that Flippen has run the one at 5844 Barnes Road, sales have outpaced other locations, according to the corporate office.

The store grew from 1.5 million average unit volume annually to more than 2 million. The number measures which stores give the best return on investment.

“It had to do a lot with the adjustments I made in finding the right people,” Flippen said. “If you have the right people doing the right thing and being in the right position, they’re going to take care of your guests better.”

That starts by “being in tune” with employees, having one-on-one conversations to find out their needs, how their job is going and what Flippen can do to improve their work life and help them grow.

The growth of her store was among the reasons Flippen was named GM of the Year in May in the category of “limited-service chain” by Restaurant Business.

She also was noted for her “servant leadership” model and creating a positive environment.

“I’m still struggling with the speechlessness behind it,” she said. “I’m incredibly humbled by it.”

In March, Flippen became the corporate training general manager, traveling all over the nation to work with new GMs, particularly in new restaurants. The company has 469 restaurants nationwide, with $1.36 million in average annual net sales, according to its website.

On any given day at her restaurant, Flippen can be found prepping food, working the cash register, plating meals, doing paperwork and cheering on her team, as it juggles upward of 20 orders on a screen at a time.

Cross training is necessary for a manager, she says, because if you don’t know how to do all the jobs, you won’t be able to supervise how they’re being done.

Flippen also likes to host community benefits for local schools, churches and sports programs.

After last November’s mass shooting at the gay bar, Club Q, Flippen organized a fundraiser, where a percentage of her restaurant's sales were donated to help victims.

“It was really important to me, and Noodles was supportive in taking care of the community,” she said.