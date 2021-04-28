Kinsey Flanders, left, and Jacob Tarnoff push a button to take a photo at the Lockheed Martin photo booth while Ian Cooke, Marcos Mejia and Rachel Mamich pose as if they are floating in zero gravity during the 35th Space Symposium in 2019 at The Broadmoor hotel in Colorado Springs. The 36th symposium in August will be a hybrid live and online event with attendance limited to about 6,000 due to COVID-19 capacity limits.