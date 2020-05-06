Two Calhan eateries planned to re-open Wednesday — despite Colorado Gov. Jared Polis' order for restaurants to remain closed to dine-in service until further notice — in a move their owner says is to defend constitutional rights and their businesses' solvency.
Karen's Kafe opened at 7 a.m., and Stephanie's Bar and Grill will open at 11 a.m., said Karen Starr, who owns both locations.
The two restaurants had planned to re-open for socially distanced dine-in service Wednesday in conjunction with Western Omelette 3, but Western Omelette 3 received a call Wednesday morning from the El Paso County Public Health department saying it could not.
"We don't want no hassle," said Western Omelette 3 owner Bill Borders, who said he would not re-open after all, but continue to offer carry-out and delivery, as is currently allowed by the state.
The pandemic has hurt his business "drastically," said Borders, who also has Western Omelette locations in Colorado Springs and Fountain, "but it is what it is. They say we can't re-open, we can't re-open."
For Starr, the pandemic has meant a 90% reduction in business, with carry-out and delivery sustaining the 10% of revenue still coming in. Seven of the eight people in her household work for her and have been doing so for free since the state shuttered restaurants in March, she said.
Among the heaviest losses: the cancellation of a $600 party on St. Patrick's day, a large party of motorcycle riders planning to stop by on Memorial Day, and birthday parties and reunions.
"We are not doing this to be law-breakers," said Starr, who planned for her businesses to remain open Wednesday until, when and if, they were shuttered by the county health department.
Starr, a veteran, said she "signed on the dotted line to uphold our constitutional rights, and we've allowed those rights to be violated long enough."
"The constitution says we have a right to assemble. We're not saying that people who are sick need to come out. We're not saying we don't care about life, because we do. But people should have the choice."
Starr's restaurants will operate with guests being seated at every other table, maintaining a distance of six feet or more, and will use paper goods and single-use condiments, "all the way down to salt and pepper packets," she said.
"We're in a small community where the community wants to be able to come in and sit down and see how we are, see how they are," she said. "Nobody is paying our bills."
As to whether she was afraid that she would contract coronavirus or that her businesses would be shut down by county health: "I don't believe in living in fear."
"I'm sure the health department is going to come out, and they'll probably close me down," she said. "But at least the community, which is our family, will know we were trying to stand up for what is right and give people the choice."
