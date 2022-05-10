Bluestaq and Summit Wealth Group, both based in Colorado Springs, were among 18 Colorado companies and 475 employers nationwide named Best Workplaces for 2022 by Inc. magazine.

Bluestaq, which employs 70 people, also was included in last year's list, the only local company of the four that has made the annual list to win the award twice. BombBomb was named to the 2019 list and Summit Technical Solutions made the 2016 list. Summit Wealth Group, which employs 66 people in eight locations, last year was the top small employer, those with 10-29 employees, in The Gazette's Best Workplaces program.

Sixteen companies from the Denver area also made the list, which will arrive on newsstands May 17. The list was compiled from thousands of nominations; nominated companies participated in an employee survey by Quantum Workplace on management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth and overall company culture. An audit of each company's benefits also was part of the scoring for the program.

"Bluestaq was founded with the intention to build an exceptionally talented team with a mission to impact our community. Our Bluestaq culture is purposely cultivated to ensure every Bluestaq'r feels welcome, included, challenged, and rewarded," company CEO Seth Harvey said in a news release.