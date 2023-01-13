The Pikes Peak Workforce Center, a job service center for El Paso and Teller counties, is accepting applications from employers to earn funding to train or upskill their current employees, a release from the center announced.

A $160,000 fund, made possible by the federal Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act, must be used to provide training to employees to retain a skilled workforce or avert the need for layoffs, and comes at a time when employers are struggling to recruit and retain workers.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for companies in El Paso and Teller counties,” Pikes Peak Workforce Center Communications Manager Becca Tonn said. “We hope a variety of businesses and nonprofits will apply to receive this special funding and improve their economic viability by upskilling or training their employees.”

Applications for high-demand industries including, information technology, cyber security, manufacturing, health care, hospitality and tourism, will be prioritized.

The application deadline is Feb. 3 but employers must first attended a virtual information sessions about how to apply.

Register to attend a virtual application session at formsite.com/ppwfc/EDF/index.html. The sessions are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 10-11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 10-11 a.m., or Thursday, Jan. 19, from 2-3 p.m.

Awards will be chosen by Wednesday, Feb. 8.

All selected employers must conduct their employee trainings by Thursday, June 15.

For more information or to view the application, visit ppwfc.org/funds-for-worker-training.