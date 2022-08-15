Mike Edmonds, Ed Gleason and Nancy Tollefson have joined the board of Friends of the Children-Colorado Springs. Edmonds is senior vice president at Colorado College; he was previously the acting co-president and served for nearly three decades as the college’s dean of students/vice president for student life. Gleason is an attorney and partner in the law firm of Nussbaum Speir Gleason; he is a past president of the El Paso County Bar Association. Tollefson is the owner/operator of JSNT Financial Services, an accounting/bookkeeping company for small businesses. The nonprofit Friends of the Children pairs children facing obstacles with a paid, professional mentor.
Kathie Seerup has been promoted to senior vice president and Southern region chief nursing and operations officer at Children's Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs. She previously served as Southern region chief nursing officer. Before joining Children's Colorado, she served as the vice president of patient care and chief nursing officer at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., and worked for 22 years at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago.
Arnold Butiu has joined Children Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs, as vice president and associate chief nursing officer for the Southern region. He previously served as the director of ambulatory services at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago for nine years. Before his time in ambulatory Care, he led operations in information management, surgical services, quality and process improvement, and the emergency department at Lurie Children’s Hospital.
Messner Reeves LLP, a full-service business and litigation law firm with offices across the nation, has expanded its Colorado Springs presence with new office space and the addition of two established local attorneys, Brenda L. Bartels and Amber Blasingame, formerly with Hanes & Bartels. They will join intellectual property partner Scott Hawranek. Bartels and Blasingame will be tasked with growing the firm’s practice areas in real estate, construction and immigration law, among others.