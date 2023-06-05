Thomas Aicher has been named the new dean of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs College of Business, replacing Karen Markel. He has served as interim dean since Jan. 1 and will begin his appointment as dean on Aug. 1. He joined the sport management faculty at UCCS in August 2018 and became the associate dean for the College of Business in July 2022. Prior to arriving at UCCS, he was an associate professor at the University of Cincinnati, where he served in a variety of leadership roles.

