UTE PASS FAMILY CHIROPRACTIC KNOWS THE IMPORTANCE OF FULL-BODY HEALTH
Dr. James Wiley of Ute Pass Family Chiropractic has spent the last 14 years of his life working to help his patients achieve full-body wellness, and in doing so, helping his community become more active.
The Woodland Park resident purchased Ute Pass Family Chiropractic in 2006, offering chiropractic care, injury prevention treatment and weight loss programs, as well as classes for functional posture improvement and functional movement. The practice also offers low-level laser therapy, a drugless and non-invasive option that can help relieve chronic pain, Wiley said.
“We’re just trying to help teach the community how to be more active,” said Wiley, who is certified in neuromuscular re-education and who, for the last 1 ½ years, has been working on sports medicine specialization. The friendly staff also stay up-to-date on the latest technologies and research to better care for their patients using goal-oriented treatments tailored to each client.
When he suffered an injury while playing basketball in college, Wiley said he was told surgery was his only option — but Wiley didn’t go that route.
“I saw a chiropractor and in three weeks I was back to playing (basketball) and working,” Wiley said. “It shifted my view of this paradigm of what health and wellness is.
“Health is how you eat, move and think, and ideally you have a balance between those,” Wiley said.
While most see a chiropractor for relief from pain caused by injury, chiropractic medicine also includes preventative care and improved performance and function, Wiley said.
And Wiley is so good at what he does that he was named Chiropractor of the Year by the Colorado Chiropractic Association back-to-back in 2018 and 2019, a “definite surprise and very humbling” experience, he said.
The best part of the job for Wiley is “knowing we’ve been able to help someone improve themselves and be a more active participant in their community.”
Ute Pass Family Chiropractic is located at 509 S. Scott Ave., Suite 2D, Woodland Park. Their business hours are Mondays from 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
For more information or to request an appointment, call 719-687-6683 or visit woodlandparkdoctor.com.
— Written by Breeanna Jent
TELLER COUNTY AND UTE PASS REAL ESTATE UPDATES
According to the Roshek Report, 65 homes sold in December in Teller County and Ute Pass. In Woodland Park, of 25 homes sold, the highest-priced was $799,000; the lowest, $215,000. In Divide, of eight homes sold, the highest-priced was $514,900; the lowest, $160,000. In Florissant, of 17 homes sold, the highest-priced was $795,000; the lowest, $146,000. In Cripple Creek/Victor, of eight homes sold, the highest-priced was $950,000; the lowest, $40,000. In Ute Pass, of three homes sold, the highest-priced was $520,000; the lowest, $327,000.
MOUNTAIN TREASURES TURNS 1
Raina Larsen, owner of Mountain Treasures, a thrift and craft store at 719 S. Gold Hill Place in Woodland Park, celebrates the first anniversary of the business in Gold Hill Square South with a barbecue and bake sale from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 8.
GEAR UP FOR ANNUAL PEARL’S FOLLIES BENEFIT
The Double Eagle Hotel and Casino will host the 22nd annual Pearl’s Follies Benefit Show for the Old Homestead Museum March 7 in Cripple Creek. The event is a fundraiser for the museum in the homestead house, which was built in 1896. For information, call Charlotte Bumgarner at 719-689-2485.
— Written by Pat Hill