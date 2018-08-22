JPMorgan plans to roll out free trades
The biggest U.S. bank is joining an escalating battle for retail investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. is planning to roll out a mobile brokerage platform next week that includes free research and some free trading to its millions of retail customers.
That comes after Fidelity Investments cut fees to zero on two new index funds earlier this month and Vanguard Group said in July it would offer almost 1,800 exchange-traded funds commission-free to online customers.
Fintech startups, technology-assisted robo-advisers and increased competition from established players have driven a dramatic drop in brokerage fees across the industry.
Many firms are now using cheap or free trading to attract clients to more profitable businesses such as financial advice and higher-priced investments.
—
United tests lie-flat seats for long routes
United Continental Holdings is experimenting with lie-flat seats for its fleet of Boeing 737 Max 10 jets, which the airline plans to fly on its longest domestic routes.
The No. 3 U.S. carrier is working on seat designs and has completed an initial round of testing on one model, President Scott Kirby said. Tests on a second seat are slated for this fall.
United plans to use the Max 10, the biggest version of Boeing’s upgraded 737 aircraft, to expand its luxury cabin offerings on cross-country flights beyond Los Angeles, San Francisco and Newark, N.J.
Woolworths’ plan to expand loses steam
Woolworths Holdings Ltd.’s plan to create a Southern Hemisphere retail giant is being hampered by impairments and slower-than-anticipated growth at its Australian department-store chain David Jones.
The South African specialist in organic food and designer clothing for wealthier customers expanded in Australia in 2014 with the $2 billion purchase of the 180-year-old chain.
The aim was to revive business and allow Woolworths to challenge fashion retailers Inditex SA, Hennes & Mauritz AB and Fast Retailing Co. in key markets south of the equator.
Fashion missteps and tough selling conditions in its home market and in Australia will result in Woolworths posting its first full-year loss since at least 2002 when it releases earnings on Thursday.
—
Chinese phone giant delivers 1Q growth
Xiaomi Corp. delivered a 68 percent revenue jump and quarterly profit in its maiden earnings report, as the Chinese smartphone giant made strides overseas while fending off a challenge from local rivals such as Oppo.
The results — its first since raising $5.4 billion in an initial public offering — could help Xiaomi get past an anti-climactic July trading debut.
Xiaomi’s net income came to $2.1 billion (14.7 billion yuan) in the three months ended June, versus a 12 billion yuan loss a year earlier. Revenue rose to 45.2 billion yuan, but its pace decelerated from the first quarter.
