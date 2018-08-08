Samsung plans $22B for AI, autos
SEOUL, South Korea • Samsung Electronics plans to spend a whopping $22 billion over the next three years on artificial intelligence, auto components and other future businesses as the company maps out its strategy under the restored leadership of Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong after he was freed from prison. The announcement Wednesday by South Korea’s biggest business group was welcome news, coming at a time of deepening unease over slowing growth in Asia’s fourth largest economy.
—
Snap’s revenue gains a positive signal
Snap Inc. shares fell the most in about two months after the company reported its first-ever drop in daily active users. But revenue gains in the second quarter proved that the company is making headway in the mobile-advertising market dominated by Facebook Inc. and Google.
The declining user numbers at Snapchat, attributed to an unpopular app redesign, worried analysts who were looking for rapid growth, since the app is still much smaller than Facebook and Instagram. Still, Snap exceeded expectations for quarterly sales and won the endorsement of a key investor with a $250 million share purchase by Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal.
—
China Tower Corp. makes IPO debut
HONG KONG • Shares in the state-owned monopoly that operates China’s vast network of mobile phone towers ended their first day of trading flat Wednesday in the company’s stock market debut in Hong Kong after raising $6.9 billion from investors. China Tower Corp. closed at 1.26 Hong Kong dollars (16 U.S. cents) per share, unchanged from their initial public offering price.
the associated press