Tesla plans first plant abroad
BEIJING • Electric car producer Tesla will build its first factory outside the United States in Shanghai under an agreement signed Tuesday, becoming the first wholly foreign- owned automaker in China.
Tesla Inc.’s announcement comes amid mounting U.S.-Chinese tension over technology and follows Beijing’s April promise to end restrictions that required foreign automakers to work through local partners.
Tesla said construction would begin in the near future, once official permits are obtained. It said production would begin two to three years after that and eventually increase to 500,000 vehicles annually.
BMW to build electrics in China
BEIJING • BMW Group and the biggest Chinese SUV brand, Great Wall Motor, announced a partnership Tuesday to produce electric MINI vehicles in China as global automakers ramp up development under pressure from Beijing.
The companies said they signed an agreement Monday during an event in Berlin attended by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
BMW and Great Wall said their venture, Spotlight Automotive Ltd., also will make electrics for the Chinese partner’s brand.
Great Wall put total investment in the venture at 5.1 billion yuan ($770 million) and said it is aiming for annual production of 160,000 vehicles.
PepsiCo drink sales fall in Q2
PURCHASE, N.Y. • PepsiCo’s beverage sales are still struggling as the company tries to adjust to Americans’ changing drinking habits.
The maker of Gatorade, Mountain Dew and Tropicana said Tuesday that sales volume declined for its North American beverage unit in the second quarter. The dip came despite the company’s efforts in recent years to introduce new drinks that are in line with trends. Earlier this year, for instance, PepsiCo launched a sparkling, flavored water brand called Bubly, a nod to the success of drinks like La Croix.
Rival Coca-Cola has also been trying to update its lineup of drinks. It reports quarterly results later this month.
In May, consumer borrowing up $24B
WASHINGTON • Americans increased their borrowing in May at the fastest pace in a year and a half, boosted by a big increase in credit card borrowing.
Consumer debt rose $24.5 billion in May after an increase of $10 billion in April, the Federal Reserve reported Monday. It was the biggest monthly increase since a rise of $24.8 billion in November 2016.
The category that includes credit cards climbed $16.3 billion in May after increasing by $5 billion in April.
Consumer borrowing trends are closely monitored for clues they can provide about the willingness of consumers to borrow more to support their spending.
