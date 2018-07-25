Ben & Jerry's, advocacy group: Farm worker program a success
WATERBURY, Vt. — Ben & Jerry's and the group Migrant Justice say an agreement that the ice cream company signed last year to improve pay and working conditions of laborers on farms that provide the company milk has been a success during trying dairy times.
Ben & Jerry's signed the "Milk with Dignity" agreement in October, believed to be the first of its kind in the U.S. dairy industry.
The company pays a premium to participating farmers who agree to adhere to certain labor and housing standards, including meeting Vermont's minimum wage, offering five paid sick days and five paid vacation days a year.
The company says 72 farms in the Northeast have enrolled in the program, and over 300 farm workers and farmers have participated in education sessions.
Polaris to increase production in Poland after EU tariffs
A U.S. motorcycle manufacturer says it plans to increase production in Poland after President Donald Trump ordered tariffs on steel and aluminum and the European Union retaliated with tariffs on motorcycles, but the company said the move will not reduce jobs at its U.S. plants.
Last month, Minnesota-based Polaris Industries said it was considering moving production of its Indian Motorcycles brand from the plant in Iowa to one in Poland as a way to deal with the retaliatory tariffs.
On Wednesday, Polaris CEO Scott Wine said the higher production in Opole, Poland, next year had been planned "for quite some time," but avoiding tariffs was an added benefit. His spoke as the company released second-quarter earnings , which were better than expected.
Candy hearts company plant abruptly closes
REVERE, Mass. — The owner of the company behind chalky, colorful confections such as Necco Wafers and Sweethearts has unexpectedly shut down operations at its Massachusetts plant and hasn't said if candy production will resume.
The Boston Globe reports Round Hill Investments LLC announced Tuesday it is selling Necco brands to another manufacturer and closing down its Revere plant.
The company had recently purchased Necco for $17.3 million at a bankruptcy auction in May.
Round Hill did not identify Necco's new owner. The closure came as a shock to the close to 230 workers at the plant who say they were told to pick up their final paychecks Friday.
Necco, or New England Confectionery Co., is the country's oldest continuously operating candy company.
Deal requires Facebook to end discriminatory ad targeting
SEATTLE (AP) — Facebook and Washington state have reached a legally binding agreement that requires the tech giant to stop enabling advertisers to unlawfully discriminate in who sees their ads.
Facebook says it was already doing so. Under pressure from civil rights activists, it announced in April it removed thousands of categories from its "exclusion targeting" tools, which allow companies to control who sees their ads, including for jobs and housing. The removed categories included attributes such as race, ethnicity, sexual orientation and religion.
The agreement filed in state court in Seattle on Tuesday requires Facebook to remove the exclusionary categories not just for ads pertaining to jobs, housing and credit, but for any business open to the public.
NEWS SERVICES