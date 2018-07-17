NAACP lifts advisory against American
WASHINGTON • The NAACP is lifting its travel advisory against American Airlines, saying the company is making improvements that address worries about African-Americans being subject to discrimination or even unsafe conditions while flying.
NAACP President Derrick Johnson made the announcement at the NAACP’s national convention in San Antonio, Texas. The NAACP issued the advisory in October, after several incidents including an NAACP official and another civil rights activist being kicked off American flights.
Johnson said the NAACP is encouraged by American Airlines’ “commitment to improve upon their internal processes and increase inclusion across their airline.”
Raytheon reaffirms commitment to U.K.
LONDON • U.S.-based defense contractor Raytheon says it remains committed to its operations in Britain, even as other manufacturers warn that they may curtail investment because of delays in negotiations over the country’s departure from the European Union.
Raytheon, whose roots in Britain go back more than 100 years, sees opportunities to expand its U.K. business, regardless of Brexit, said John Harris, chief executive of the company’s international unit. Several other major firms, including Airbus and Jaguar Land Rover, have warned that the lack of certainty over Britain’s future relationship with the EU could force them to leave, taking tens of thousands of jobs with them.
Industrial production inches up in June
WASHINGTON • U.S. industrial production rebounded last month after being dragged down in May by a fire at an auto parts plant.
The Federal Reserve said Tuesday that industrial production — which includes output at factories, mines and utilities — climbed 0.6 percent in June, recovering from a 0.5 percent drop in May. The May reading was warped by a fire at a Michigan parts factory that disrupted production of Ford Motor’s F-series pickup trucks, America’s bestselling vehicle.
GE shares poised to win dubious honor
One thing to notice about General Electric Co.’s beleaguered stock: It sure trades a lot.
The industrial conglomerate has seen 80 million shares changing hands each day this year, double the level in 2017, data compiled by Bloomberg show. It’s poised to end Bank of America Corp.’s seven-year reign as the most popular company in the S&P 500 by average volume.
These days, investor dollars go a lot further when it comes to creating volume in GE shares. Its low price — about $13.70 as of this morning — can also fatten margins for high-frequency market makers, many of whom make their living on penny spreads and gravitate to securities where 1 cent is a higher percentage of the money they put at risk.
Amazon upbeat on Prime Day
NEW YORK • Amazon is hoping customers don’t see any more dogs, after early problems on Prime Day meant people trying to shop got only images of cute canines delivering an apologetic message.
The snags Monday on its much-hyped Prime Day were an embarrassment for the tech company on the shopping holiday it created, and people took to social media to complain that they couldn’t order items.
Amazon said it was resolving the glitches and in a tweet Tuesday lauded Prime Day growth in the first 10 hours compared to last year. The event is in four new countries this year and it’s running longer.
