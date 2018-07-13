Papa John's is pulling founder's image from its marketing
NEW YORK — Papa John's, which has featured founder John Schnatter as the face of the company in logos and TV ads, is pulling his image from its marketing after reports he used a racial slur.
His face was off at least some materials by late morning Friday, though the company said the details and exact timing for everything were still being worked out. The pizza chain said there are no plans to change its name.
Schnatter is still on the board and is the company's largest shareholder — meaning he remains a key presence. Papa John's has acknowledged in regulatory filings that Schnatter's public role as its pitchman could be a liability if his reputation was damaged. The company got a taste of that last year, when Schnatter stepped down as CEO after blaming disappointing pizza sales on the outcry surrounding football players kneeling during the national anthem.
Build-A-Bear jumps, breaks hearts after sale mayhem
Hundreds of kids may be distraught over Build-A-Bear's failed promise, but investors are pretty happy.
The stock rallied as much as 11 percent Friday, the most since Feb. 20, after a promotional event forced the global retailer to shut down stores and cut off lines at locations in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. due to crowd safety concerns.
The "pay-your-age" event on Thursday allowed customers to buy a furry friend for the dollar equivalent of the person's age. But the event proved so popular, local authorities had to be called in to turn people away, according to a statement.
While the retailer drew criticism for upsetting parents and children who left bear-less, Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink says the event was "likely worth it" -- even if the day results in a slight loss or break-even -- because of the overall boost to awareness and tail traffic from vouchers.
As noted, the St. Louis-based company distributed vouchers to families in line and created a new program for kids 14 and under to pay their age for a new Birthday Treat Bear during their birthday month.
Trade war sends commodities to biggest drop in 5 months
The brewing trade war between China and the U.S. is claiming commodity markets as one of its first victims.
The Bloomberg Commodities Index, a measure of 26 raw materials, lost 2.7 percent this week, the most since February. The losses stand out in a week when other risk assets, like emerging-market stocks, were in the green.
Soybeans have been hardest hit, with pricing falling to the lowest in almost a decade as China's duties on U.S. supplies took effect. Metal and energy markets were also caught by fears that the trade spat will set off a global economic slowdown.
JetBlue got discount of up to 72 percent on Airbus A220s, Moody's says
JetBlue Airways Corp. got a great deal on its latest aircraft purchase from Airbus, according to Moody's Investors Service.
The carrier probably paid $1.4 billion to $1.7 billion for 60 Airbus A220-300 jets, or between $23 million and $28 million per plane, Moody's analyst Jonathan Root said in a report Friday, citing estimates by appraisers and price breaks that are typical for large orders. That's a discount of as much as 72 percent from the deal's list value, he said.
The purchase, announced July 10, was the first since Airbus took control of Bombardier Inc.'s C series program and renamed the aircraft the A220. While significant discounts are typical for aircraft purchases, pricing details are closely guarded.
