Facebook targeted over housing ads
NEW YORK • Federal regulators have served Facebook with a complaint alleging the company’s advertising tools allow landlords and real estate brokers to engage in housing discrimination.
Justice Department lawyers disclosed the complaint by the Department of Housing and Urban Development on Friday in a court filing made in a lawsuit brought against Facebook by advocacy groups last spring.
The lawsuit says Facebook’s systems allow people placing real estate ads to exclude certain audiences from seeing them, like families with young children or disabled people.
—
Trump seeks end to quarterly reports
WASHINGTON • President Donald Trump is calling on federal regulators to consider scrapping the requirement for public companies to report quarterly results, after business executives told him twice-yearly reports would make better economic sense.
In a tweet early Friday, Trump said that after speaking with several top business leaders, he’s asking the Securities and Exchange Commission to determine whether shifting to a six-month reporting requirement would help companies grow faster and create more jobs.
For companies, “That would allow greater flexibility & save money,” Trump tweeted.
Trump later told reporters the idea was especially urged on him by Indra Nooyi, CEO of PepsiCo, who is stepping down in October.
FCC: White House called about deal
WASHINGTON • The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, an independent agency, said Thursday that a White House official called to talk about a proposed merger between Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. and Tribune Media Co.
Ajit Pai told a Senate panel that Don McGahn, the White House counsel, called for a “status update” on the agency’s action on the deal.
The call came July 16 or 17, Pai said. Pai on July 16 had expressed “serious concerns” about the merger.
Tribune scrapped the deal Aug. 9.
—
Weak growth likely in parts of 10 states
OMAHA, Neb. • The economy is expected to continue growing slowly in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states, but the trade disputes remain a concern.
Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says grain prices have fallen even lower since the trade disputes erupted.
The overall economic index for the region increased slightly to 54.8 in August from July’s 53.8.
That score still suggests growth because it is above 50, while any score below 50 indicates a shrinking economy.
Bankers from Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming were surveyed.
The bankers remain concerned about the economy. The confidence index remained in negative territory but climbed to 46.5 in August from July’s 42.7.
