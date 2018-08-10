Ex-Nike employees sue company
PORTLAND, Ore. • Four women who used to work for Nike have filed a federal lawsuit against the company, alleging it violated state and U.S. equal-pay laws and fostered a work environment that allowed sexual harassment.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the suit filed Thursday in Portland is among the first to hit the company following complaints about alleged pay disparities and bad managers public earlier this year.
Nike responded by ousting at least 11 executives in March and April.
Attorney Laura Salerno Owens says Nike continues to have a “good-old-boy’s culture” in which women enter the company with lower pay, and receive smaller raises and bonuses.
The plaintiffs seek unspecified monetary damages, and a court order requiring Nike to pay its employees fairly without regard to gender.
Nike officials declined comment on the lawsuit.
—
Ryanair pilots strike in several countries
BERLIN • Ryanair pilots in several European countries staged a strike over work conditions on Friday that prompted the budget carrier to cancel 400 flights.
Walkouts called by German and Belgian unions accounted for many of the cancelations, with strikes also called in Sweden and Ireland.
The airline said that over 2,000 flights, or 85 percent of its schedule, would operate as normal and that the majority of passengers affected have been re-booked on other Ryanair services.
—
Party City looking to grow via Amazon
Party City looks at its high name recognition, which it says is 80 percent among Americans, and sees a missed opportunity because not all of them are customers. Now it’s betting that Amazon will help.
Early next month, the company’s Halloween costumes will be available on the web giant’s marketplace platform, according to James Harrison, chief executive officer of Party City Holdco Inc. This marks the first time it’s sold branded items outside its more than 900 stores and website. If all goes well, Christmas and New Year’s goods will be added.
news services