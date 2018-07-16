Source: Uber facing discrimination probe into alleged gender discrimination
SAN FRANCISCO • U.S. employment regulators are investigating allegations that Uber set up a pay scale that discriminated against women working for the ride-hailing service.
A person familiar with the probe says the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission opened the investigation in August 2017. That was shortly before Uber hired Dara Khosrowshahi as its CEO to clean up a corporate culture poisoned by a pattern of sexual harassment and other abuses.
The person asked not to be identified because the investigation is supposed to be confidential. The EEOC declined to comment Monday, citing agency policy. Uber says it has already revamped its compensation system while introducing other measures designed to ensure men and women are treated fairly.
The Wall Street Journal first reported the investigation into Uber’s alleged gender discrimination.
—
Economists expect mMore U.S. sales, employmentjob growth expected
DETROIT —• Most U.S. business economists expect corporate sales to grow over the next three months and hiring and pay to rise with them.
But a majority of the economists surveyed by the National Association for Business Economics say the corporate tax cuts that the Trump administration pushed through Congress have yet to affect their plans for hiring or investment. The administration had promoted its tax cuts, which were heavily tilted toward corporations and wealthy individuals, as likely to raise worker pay and promote corporate investment and expansion over time.
The NABE also said a majority of respondents from goods-producing companies said their companies were delaying investment.
—
IMF: World economy likely to grow 3.9% percent this year
WASHINGTON —• The International Monetary Fund is keeping its forecast for global economic growth unchanged at 3.9 percent this year despite worries about rising trade tensions and higher oil prices. But the lending agency is downgrading the outlook for Europe and Japan.
The IMF now predicts that the economy of the 19-country eurozone will grow 2.2 percent in 2018, down from the 2.4 percent it forecast in April. The fund expects the Japanese economy to expand 1 percent this year, downgrading its 1.2 percent April forecast.
The IMF still expects tax cuts to lift U.S. economic growth to 2.9 percent this year, up from 2.3 percent in 2017.
NEWS SERVICES