30M taxpayers will owe more next year
WASHINGTON • Congressional auditors say about 30 million people — 21 percent of U.S. taxpayers — will have to come up with more money to pay their taxes next year because their employers withheld too little from their paychecks under government tables keyed to the new tax law.
New tax withholding tables for employers were put together by the government early this year. About 30 million workers received pay that was “under-withheld” — making their paychecks bigger this year but bringing a larger bill at tax time next spring, according to the Government Accountability Office’s report.
—
Medical pot firms in patent dispute
DENVER • A Colorado cannabis company is suing another firm in the state for patent infringement of its cannabinoid medical product formula.
United Cannabis Corp. of Golden filed the lawsuit in Denver U.S. District Court on Monday against Pure Hemp Collective of Conifer.
The Denver Post reports the lawsuit seeks an injunction prohibiting Pure Hemp from copying the United Cannabis formulas as well as damages.
The lawsuit says United Cannabis is a biotechnology company that develops cannabis as a medicine and owns a federal patent for enriched extracts of plant cannabinoids.
—
Parts force recall of half-million trucks
WASHINGTON • An Indiana-based engine-maker is recalling a half-million trucks with faulty pollution controls, the Environmental Protection Agency said Tuesday.
A defective part means pollution controls on the engines wear out more quickly than allowed, the agency said.
The recall affects 2010-2015 medium- and heavy trucks with engines made by Cummins Inc. The trucks range from big pickups to utility trucks to big rigs.
The EPA says emissions testing by the agency and by California discovered the problem.
An earlier recall currently underway involved 232,000 Dodge Ram 2500 and 3500 pickup trucks, bringing the total number of affected vehicles to about 770,000.
—
Sale may speed decommissioning
FORKED RIVER, N.J. • An agreement announced Tuesday to sell the country’s oldest nuclear power plant could result in the plant’s being decommissioned in the next eight years, decades earlier than required by industry protocols.
Exelon Generation announced that Holtec International has agreed to purchase the nearly 50-year-old Oyster Creek Generating Station in southern New Jersey. Holtec was formed in New Jersey and now has its headquarters in Jupiter, Fla.
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission and other entities including the state Board of Public Utilities must approve the sale before it is finalized. The transaction is expected to close late next year, according to Exelon.
NEWS SERVICES