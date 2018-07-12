DOJ appeals AT&T-Time Warner deal
WASHINGTON • Stung by a federal judge’s dismissal of its objections to AT&T’s megamerger with Time Warner, the Trump Justice Department is challenging the decision with a legal appeal.
The Justice Department said in a one-sentence document Thursday that it is appealing the ruling last month by U.S. District Judge Richard Leon, which blessed one of the biggest media deals ever following a landmark antitrust trial.
Leon rejected the government’s argument that the phone and pay-TV giant’s $81 billion takeover of the entertainment conglomerate would hurt competition, limit choices and jack up prices for consumers to stream TV and movies.
Leon’s ruling allowed Dallas-based AT&T to absorb the owner of CNN, HBO, the Warner Bros. movie studio, “Game of Thrones,” coveted sports programming and other “must-see” shows.
The Justice Department’s appeal is lodged with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, a step up from the federal district court where the six-week trial unfolded in the spring.
The merger was swiftly consummated, just two days after Leon’s June 12 ruling and almost as soon as the Justice Department signaled it wouldn’t seek to temporarily block the merger while it pondered an appeal. The deadline for closing the merger was June 21.
AT&T said Thursday that it’s ready to defend Leon’s ruling against the government’s appeal.
—
U.S. budget deficit totals $74.9B in June
WASHINGTON • The federal government recorded a $74.9 billion deficit in June, a month when the government often runs a surplus, as corporate taxes dropped sharply compared to a year ago.
The Treasury Department reported Thursday that the June deficit pushed the imbalance so far this year to $607.1 billion, 16.1 percent higher than the same period a year ago.
The Congressional Budget Office is forecasting that the deficit for the entire budget year will total $793 billion, reflecting in part the impact of the $1.5 trillion tax cut that Congress approved in December plus increases in government spending lawmakers approved earlier this year.
—
Walmart weighs bid from Capital One
Walmart is considering moving its branded credit-card business from Synchrony Financial to Capital One Financial Corp. as it seeks to expand its mobile payments offering, according to people familiar with the matter.
The world’s largest retailer has narrowed the competition for its credit-card partnership to bids from the two lenders, said the people, who asked not to be identified because no decision has been announced. The negotiations are still ongoing, but the retailer is seeking a partner that can support its aspirations for Walmart Pay, the people said.
Co-brand and private label credit cards are a lucrative business for banks and retailers seeking to monetize a cardholder’s loyalty to a certain brand or store. The Walmart card is the largest program in the U.S. up for renegotiation between this year and next year, according to analysts at Susquehanna Financial Group.
—
Pizza Hut expands beer delivery
Pizza Hut’s recipe to win over younger diners’ hearts is simple: Team up with the local NCAA team and add beer.
The chain, which in May expanded beer delivery from about 100 stores in California and Arizona, plans to add the option at more locations this year. It’s part of an effort to appeal to younger customers, particularly Gen Z, along with its recent NCAA partnership.
Reviving Pizza Hut, owned by Yum Brands Inc., has become more of a focus for the company after it spun off its China business in 2016. Since then, Pizza Hut has improved delivery. In February, it took over the NFL sponsorship long held by Papa John’s International.
News services