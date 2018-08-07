U.S. manufacturers to review plans
America’s escalating trade dispute with China and other trading partners has prompted almost a fifth of U.S. businesses including about 30 percent of manufacturers to review their capital spending plans, according to a study by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.
The Survey of Business Uncertainty, conducted with economists Nick Bloom of Stanford University and Steven Davis of the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, found that businesses were primarily putting their spending plans under review, with relatively few making firm decisions to cancel or postpone investments.
The survey, which drew 330 responses, was conducted July 9-20. Over 200 responses were from service-providing companies, which are typically less engaged in international commerce than manufacturing firms.
Open jobs outnumber unemployed people
WASHINGTON • U.S. employers posted slightly more openings in June than the previous month, resulting in more available jobs than unemployed people for the third straight month, signaling a solid economy.
The Labor Department said Tuesday that job openings barely increased, rising 3,000 to 6.66 million. That’s more than the 6.56 million people who were searching for work in June. It’s also close to April’s figure of 6.8 million, a record high. Overall hiring slipped to 5.65 million from 5.75 million, and the number of people quitting their jobs declined slightly to 3.4 million from nearly 3.5 million in May.
Consumer borrowing rises $10.2B in June
WASHINGTON • Americans increased their borrowing in June at the slowest annual pace in three months as the level of credit card debt fell.
The Federal Reserve said Tuesday that consumer debt rose a seasonally adjusted $10.2 billion in June from the prior month to a total of $3.91 trillion. Consumer borrowing increased at an annual rate of 3.1 percent in June, the slowest annual gain since March.
The category that includes credit cards slipped by $185 million in June after having surged by nearly $9.6 billion in May.
Consumer borrowing trends are closely monitored for clues they can provide about the willingness of consumers to borrow more to support their spending. Consumer spending accounts for 70 percent of U.S. economic activity.
Wynn names new board chairman
LAS VEGAS • Wynn Resorts announced additional changes to its board of directors Monday, a truce with its top shareholder and the end to an internal investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations against the company’s founder that surfaced earlier this year.
The appointment of industry veteran Phil Satre as vice chairman is the latest change to a board that has seen resignations and appointments since March.
Satre, who was the longtime chairman and CEO of Harrah’s Entertainment, will become the board’s chairman when D. Boone Wayson steps down from that role by Dec. 31.
