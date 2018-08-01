ADP: Companies add 219K jobs in July
WASHINGTON • U.S. businesses added 219,000 jobs in July, a private survey found, a robust total that suggests employers are still able to find the workers they need despite the low unemployment rate.
Payroll processor ADP said Wednesday that hiring was led by health care providers, hotels and restaurants, and manufacturers. July’s figure was up from 181,000 in June and is enough to lower the already-low jobless rate of 4 percent over time.
Tax cuts and greater government spending are accelerating the economy’s expansion. Growth reached an annual rate of 4.1 percent in the April-June quarter, the fastest in four years. The pickup comes as the economic expansion enters its tenth year, the second-longest in U.S. history.
The report arrives two days before the government releases the official monthly employment figures.
—
Construction spending falls 1.1%
WASHINGTON • Spending on U.S. construction projects fell 1.1 percent in June, the biggest decline in more than a year as spending on public construction dropped at the highest rate in more than five years.
The decline in June brought total construction spending to a seasonally-adjusted $1.32 trillion, 6.1 percent higher than a year ago, the Commerce Department said. June’s decline was partly offset by an upward revision of May’s figure to 1.3 percent from 0.4 percent.
Despite the June declines, analysts expect construction spending to contribute to overall growth in the economy this year, particularly as the market for existing homes remains tight.
Government spending on construction projects fell 3.5 percent in June, the biggest decline since March of 2013, when it also dropped 3.5 percent.
—
EU imports of U.S. soybeans were rising
BRUSSELS • European Union imports of U.S. soybeans were already rising substantially before a top EU official told President Donald Trump last week that the bloc would buy more.
EU Commission figures released Wednesday show that 37 percent of the bloc’s soybean imports last month were coming from the U.S., compared with 9 percent in July 2017.
Amid a looming trade war over tariffs, Trump and Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker agreed July 25 to start talks intended to achieve “zero tariffs” and “zero subsidies” on nonautomotive industrial goods.
—
Ready-to-wear sales boost Prada profits
MILAN • Fashion house Prada says a strong acceleration in ready-to-wear sales pushed first-half profits up 11 percent as the fashion house returned to revenue growth.
On Wednesday, Prada reported net income of 106 million euros ($123 million), on revenues of 1.5 billion euros, a 3.3 percent increase over 2017.
The Milan-based group, which includes profit-driving Prada, niche brand Miu Miu and Church’s footwear, said ready-to-wear sales grew by 20 percent to 315 million euros, confirming Prada’s design leadership.
Leather goods, representing more than half of all revenues, showed an 8 percent improvement to 859 million euros, boosted by the introduction of mid-priced luxury bags and the new Prada Black Nylon collaboration. Footwear revenues rose 4 percent to 308 million euros, thanks to the successful launch of sneakers.
News services