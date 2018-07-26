Court: Off-clock work must be paid
SAN FRANCISCO • Starbucks and other employers in California must pay workers for minutes they routinely spend off the clock on tasks such as locking up or setting the store alarm, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday.
The unanimous ruling was a big victory for hourly workers in California and could prompt additional lawsuits against employers in the state.
The ruling came in a lawsuit by a Starbucks employee, Douglas Troester, who argued that he was entitled to be paid for the time he spent closing the store after he had clocked out.
Troester said he activated the store alarm, locked the front door and walked co-workers to their cars — tasks that required him to work for four to 10 additional minutes a day.
United Natural Foods to buy Supervalu
United Natural Foods is buying Supervalu for $1.26 billion, creating a grocery food wholesaler with a diverse customer base.
United Natural Foods of Providence, R.I., said Thursday it’s paying $32.50 per share in cash, or a premium of 67 percent, for each share of Minneapolis-based Supervalu Inc. Including the assumption of debt, the deal is valued at nearly $3 billion.
Over time, the company will divest Supervalu’s retail operations, which operate under names including Cub Foods and Hornbacher’s.
The combined company expects to generate more than $175 million in savings by the third year after closing.
Mortgage rates edge up; 30-year at 4.54%
WASHINGTON • Long-term U.S. mortgage rates edged up slightly this week, reaching their highest levels since late June.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages rose to 4.54 percent from 4.52 percent last week. Long-term loan rates have been running at their highest levels in seven years. The average benchmark 30-year rate reached a high this year of 4.66 percent on May 24. The rate stood at 3.92 percent a year ago.
The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate loans ticked up to 4.02 percent this week from 4.00 percent last week.
June durable goods up solid 1 percent
WASHINGTON • Orders for long-lasting U.S. factory goods rose in June after declining for two months, a sign manufacturing is still growing despite a series of global trade disputes.
The Commerce Department said Thursday that durable goods orders — items meant to last at least three years, from cars to appliances — rose 1 percent in June. Excluding the volatile transportation category, orders increased 0.4 percent, the fifth straight monthly gain.
Demand for metals, such as steel and aluminum, fell 0.4 percent, the second straight drop. Prices for the two metals have risen sharply since the Trump administration placed duties on them this spring.
But orders for most other goods remained healthy, evidence that trade fights have yet to significantly restrain manufacturing growth.
NEWS SERVICES