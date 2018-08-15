White House admits error in black jobs
WASHINGTON • The White House has acknowledged error in its false claim that President Trump created three times as many jobs for African-Americans than President Obama.
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Twitter late Tuesday that she had been wrong earlier that day when she told reporters that Obama created only 195,000 jobs for African-Americans during his tenure compared with Trump’s 700,000 new jobs in just two years.
The U.S. economy actually added about 3 million jobs for black workers during Obama’s tenure, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Productivity up 2.9%
Washington • U.S. productivity grew at an annual rate of 2.9 percent in the second quarter, the fastest pace in more than three years, while labor costs actually fell.
The April-June increase in productivity followed a much weaker 0.3 percent rate of gain in the first quarter, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. It was the strongest advance since a 3.1 percent gain in the first quarter of 2015. Labor costs actually fell at a 0.9 percent rate in the second quarter, the weakest showing in nearly four years.
China files with WTO to fight U.S. tariffs
BEIJING • China says it is challenging a U.S. tariff hike on solar panels before the World Trade Organization, adding to its sprawling conflicts with President Trump over trade and technology.
The 30 percent tariffs announced in January improperly help U.S. producers in violation of WTO rules, the Commerce Ministry said.
It said a formal complaint was filed Tuesday with the WTO in Geneva.
news services