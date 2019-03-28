A pair of burglars were caught on camera breaking into a Louie's Pizza in Colorado Springs early Tuesday.
The owner of Louie's Pizza at Barnes Road and Oro Blanco Drive in Colorado Springs is hoping someone in the community has information on the crime.
The pair smashed the door window to get into the business, causing about $550 worth of damage. The owner says cash is not kept in the store after closing, so the burglars left empty-handed.
The owner is hoping something about the way the burglars were dressed or moving is recognizable to someone. He's offering a $50 gift card to the any one who can identify one of the criminals.
If you have any information on this crime you're asked to call Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000.
