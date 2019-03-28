Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 53F. SE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening changing to snow showers overnight. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.